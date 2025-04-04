MISS KOBAYASHI's DRAGON MAID: A LONLEY DRAGON WANTS TO BE LOVED Film Latest Trailer Drops

Fans of Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid are in for a heartfelt treat this summer. The upcoming anime film, titled Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid: A Lonely Dragon Wants to be Loved, is set to premiere on June 27th in Japan, screening in 199 theaters nationwide. The film will also be shown in immersive 4DX and MX4D formats, offering fans an even more dynamic way to experience the dragon-fueled slice-of-life adventure.

A new full trailer was released this week on the film’s official website, showcasing touching scenes and a preview of the ending theme song “Bokutachi no Hibi” (“Our Days”) by Sachiko Kobayashi. The trailer also reveals an insert song titled “Negaigoto” (“Wish”), performed by kotringo, promising to add extra emotional depth to the film. Watch the trailer down below and let us know your thoughts on it:

Directed by Tatsuya Ishihara (Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid S, Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions!), the movie sees the return of beloved characters and cast members. Mutsumi Tamura reprises her role as Miss Kobayashi, with Yūki Kuwahara as Tohru and Maria Naganawa as Kanna. Also returning are Yūki Takada (Elma), Minami Takahashi (Lucoa), Daisuke Ono (Fafnir), Yūichi Nakamura (Makoto), Emiri Katō (Riko), and Kaori Ishihara (Shōta). The film’s opening theme, “Namida no Parade” (“Tearful Parade”), is performed by fhána, the band that previously contributed songs to the anime series.

The film will also introduce new characters, including Kimun Kamui voiced by Fumihiko Tachiki, and Azad, voiced by Nobunaga Shimazaki. Additionally, Shiori Sugiura will take over the role of Ilulu, replacing Tomomi Mineuchi, who retired from voice acting in 2022.

Based on Coolkyoushinja’s manga, which began in 2013, the Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid series has grown into a full-blown franchise with multiple anime seasons, OVAs, and spinoff manga. Kyoto Animation brought the quirky and charming tale of dragons living among humans to life in 2017, with a second season airing in 2021. The manga recently moved from Monthly Action to Manga Action in 2024, and continues to be published in English by Seven Seas Entertainment.

With stunning animation, returning favorites, new characters, and powerful music, the upcoming film promises an emotional, magical experience for fans both new and old.

Will you be watching the film when it comes out? Have you watched the anime series or read the manga? Who is your favorite character? Let us know in the comments down below! As always, stay tuned to Animemojo.com for more anime news!