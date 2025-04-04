EVEN GIVEN THE WORTHLESS APPRAISER CLASS, I AM ACTUALLY THE STRONGEST Manga Ends Next Week

The manga adaptation of Even Given the Worthless "Appraiser" Class, I'm Actually the Strongest is coming to an end. Chapter 116, released this week, announced that the next chapter will be the final installment in the series. If the schedule holds steady, Chapter 117 will launch on Wednesday, April 9th, marking the conclusion of Morohoshi Fuji’s manga run.

Adapted from the light novel series by Ibarakino and illustrator Yu Hitaki, the story follows protagonist Ein, a boy born with the seemingly useless “Appraiser” class. However, he soon unlocks a powerful secret ability—his “True Eye”—which allows him to see through lies, illusions, and even fate itself. Trained in the harsh depths of the underworld, Ein rises to power and becomes one of the strongest figures in his world, defying expectations and shattering stereotypes about weak classes.

The manga first launched in July 2020 via Kodansha’s Magazine Pocket app, quickly building a strong fanbase. Kodansha released the 15th compiled volume on March 7, while Kodansha USA has brought 10 volumes to English-speaking audiences as of April 2024. They describe the series as:

In a fantasy world where "jobs" are god-given from birth, heroes are born, not made...and Ein's job of "Appraiser" has put him about as far from the "hero" pedestal as possible. Used, abused, and eventually abandoned by his fellow adventurers, Ein decides it just isn't worth going on... Lucky for Ein, though, the end may just be the beginning...and a new lease on life. Turns out, his "worthless" job may just be the key to becoming a hero after all...

The original light novel series began its run on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in December 2019 before being picked up by Kodansha, which began publishing the print version with Hitaki’s illustrations in September 2020. The most recent volume, Volume 4, was published on February 28.

Interest in the franchise peaked earlier this year when an anime adaptation premiered in January 2025. The series is available on Crunchyroll for international viewers, with production handled by studio Okuru to Noboru. Kenta Ōnishi directs the anime, supported by assistant director Tatsuya Sasaki. Series composition is helmed by veteran writer Touko Machida, and character designs are brought to life by Sayuri Sakimoto.

The anime also boasts a solid production team behind the scenes, with Daisuke Negishi serving as art director and Nasa Okamura managing photography. Bit Grooove Promotion handles sound production, and music is composed by Satoshi Hōno and Kaori Nakano.

With the manga’s final chapter around the corner, fans will soon say goodbye to Ein’s journey in manga form, though the light novels and anime continue to carry the story forward.

Have you read the manga or watched the anime for this series? Will you be picking up the last chapter? Let us know your answers down below!

