Crunchyroll Announces Streaming Release Time For BLACK BUTLER -EMERALD WITCH ARC

It's a big weekend for anime fans as multiple series are set to premiere over the next couple of days. Black Butler -Emerald Witch Arc- is one of the series returning with the anime set to return on April 5th.
Crunchyroll has now confirmed that Black Butler -Emerald Witch Arc- will make its debut precisely at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET. The series will be available with subs in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, Indian subcontinent and Southeast Asia.
The Emerald Witch Arc is the eighth arc in the acclaimed supernatural fantasy manga by Yana Toboso. Considered to be one of the most eerie storylines from the manga, the Emerald Witch Arc follows Ciel Phantomhive and his demon butler, Sebastian, to a mysterious forest where they discover a village that's seemingly stuck in the past.
After receiving a letter from the Queen to investigate unexplained deaths in Germany, Ciel and Sebastian set off to the Werewolf Forest to learn more about the victims who had suffered from the "Witch's Curse." Deep within the forest they discover a village inhabited solely by women and meet Sieglinde Sullivan, the village’s young Liege Lord, and her butler, Wolfram Gelzer.
Crunchyroll is already home to the first four seasons of the Black Butler anime, which is described by the streamer:
Ciel Phantomhive is the most powerful boy in all of England, but he bears the scars of unspeakable suffering. Forced to watch as his beloved parents were brutally murdered, Ciel was subsequently abducted and violently tortured. Desperate to end his suffering, the boy traded his own soul for a chance at vengeance, casting his lot with the one person on whom he could depend: Sebastian, a demon Butler summoned from the very pits of hell. Together, they’ll prowl the darkest alleys of London on a mission to snuff out those who would do evil.
The anime adaptation was originally produced by A-1 Pictures. However, CloverWorks took over for the 11-episode fourth season, -Public School Arc-, which aired last year. In addition to all episodes of the TV anime, fans can find the OVAs and the 2017 animated film, Black Butler: Book of the Atlantic, on Crunchyroll.
Kenjiro Okada is returning to direct Black Butler -Emerald Witch Arc- at animation studio CloverWorks. Maaya Sakamoto and Daisuke Ono are reprising their roles as Ciel Phantomhive and Sebastian Michaelis, respectively.