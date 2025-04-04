DAN DA DAN Season 2 Gets Official Premiere Date And Theatrical Debut

Fans of the high-energy paranormal rom-com DAN DA DAN will have plenty to look forward to this summer. The official website for Yukinobu Tatsu's hit manga adaptation revealed that the anime’s second season will premiere on July 3rd, 2025. The announcement came with a new visual, the reveal of a major new cast member, and the exciting news of a theatrical release. Checkout the GKIDS teaser trailer for DAN DA DAN: Evil Eye down below:

Here is a quick look at the new visual down below:

Mutsumi Tamura joins the cast as the mysterious and formidable Evil Eye (Jashi), a new character set to shake things up in the upcoming season. Ahead of the season premiere, fans in North America will get a special chance to catch DAN DA DAN: Evil Eye a theatrical screening of the new season’s premiere on June 6th, courtesy of GKIDS. The film will also screen across Asia (excluding Japan) on May 30th and in Europe on June 7th.

The anime is produced by Science SARU, the acclaimed studio behind works like DEVILMAN crybaby and Tatami Time Machine Blues. Directors Fūga Yamashiro and Abel Góngora return to helm the second season, with a script once again overseen by Hiroshi Seko (Attack on Titan: The Final Season, Chainsaw Man). Composer kensuke ushio, known for his emotionally rich scores, is also returning.

Season one premiered in October 2023 and ran for 12 episodes, earning critical praise for its animation, character design, and blend of humor, romance, and supernatural action. It was streamed globally on Netflix and aired in Japan via the Super Animeism TURBO programming block on TBS and MBS.

DAN DA DAN has already seen theatrical success in the U.S. as a limited September screening DAN DA DAN: First Encounter, which compiled the first three episodes, brought in over $1 million at the box office.

Based on Tatsu’s ongoing manga, which is published digitally on Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ and in English by Viz Media and Manga Plus, the series has developed a cult following for its offbeat tone, thrilling battles, and heartfelt relationships. The 19th volume of the manga just dropped in Japan, while Viz released the 12th English volume earlier this week.

Crunchyroll streams the series on their site, they describe DAN DA DAN as:

This is a story about Momo, a high school girl who comes from a family of spirit mediums, and her classmate Okarun, an occult fanatic. After Momo rescues Okarun from being bullied, they begin talking. However, an argument ensues between them since Momo believes in ghosts but denies aliens exist, and Okarun believes in aliens but denies ghosts exist. To prove to each other what they believe in is real, Momo goes to an abandoned hospital where a UFO has been spotted and Okarun goes to a tunnel rumored to be haunted. To their surprise, they each encounter overwhelming paranormal activities that transcend comprehension. Amid these predicaments, Momo awakens her hidden power and Okarun gains the power of a curse to overcome these new dangers! Their fateful love begins as well!? The story of the occult battle and adolescence starts!

Whether you’re a longtime fan or just jumping in, this summer’s release promises to bring more of the chaotic charm that made DAN DA DAN a breakout hit.

