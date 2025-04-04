MY HERO ACADEMIA: VIGILANTES Streaming Release Time On Crunchyroll

We already know My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is set to premiere next week, and now Crunchyroll has announced exactly when the anime series will release.
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes will stream on Crunchyroll in the United States on April 7, 2025, the same day that the series will premiere in Japan. New episode will stream as they premiere during the Spring 2025 season. Crunchyroll has confirmed that the first subbed episode will release at 8:15 a.m. PT / 11:15 a.m. ET.
An anime adaptation of the manga written by Hideyuki Furuhashi and illustrated by Betten Court, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is a prequel spin-off to Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia. It's set five years prior to the events of the main series and follows three vigilantes who help others despite not being licensed heroes.
As a quick refresher, My Hero Academia is set in a world where most of the population has superhuman powers called Quirks. However, only a select few are chosen to become heroes, tasked with protecting people. The story mosly follows Koichi Haimawari, a young man whose Quirk Slide and Glide allow him to travel quickly across any flat surface, and Kazuho Haneyama, a young woman who possesses a Quirk that allows her to jump several meters high, who are saved by the vigilante Knuckleduster and get recruited to become vigilantes themselves.
Koichi Haimawairi/The Crawler is voiced by Shuichiro Umeda (Kazuhiko in Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines!). Kazuho Haneyama/Pop☆Step is voiced by Ikumi Hasegawa (Ikuyo in Bocchi the Rock!) while Oguro Iwao/Knuckleduster is voiced by Yasuhiro Mamiya (Magma in Dr. Stone).
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is directed by Kenichi Suzuki (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure chief director) at Bones Film. Series composition is by Yosuke Kuroda (My Hero Academia) with character designs by Takahiko Yoshida (Cells at Work!) and music by Yuki Hayashi, Shogo Yamashira, and Yuki Furuhashi.
Crunchyroll is already home to all seven seasons of the main My Hero Academia TV anime as well as the Two Heroes and Heroes Rising movies. It's already been confirmed that My Hero Academia: Final Season, the eighth and final season of the beloved anime series, will arrive on Crunchyroll this October.