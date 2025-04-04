MY HERO ACADEMIA: VIGILANTES Streaming Release Time On Crunchyroll

We already know My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is set to premiere next week, and now Crunchyroll has announced exactly when the anime series will release.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes will stream on Crunchyroll in the United States on April 7, 2025, the same day that the series will premiere in Japan. New episode will stream as they premiere during the Spring 2025 season. Crunchyroll has confirmed that the first subbed episode will release at 8:15 a.m. PT / 11:15 a.m. ET.

An anime adaptation of the manga written by Hideyuki Furuhashi and illustrated by Betten Court, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is a prequel spin-off to Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia. It's set five years prior to the events of the main series and follows three vigilantes who help others despite not being licensed heroes.

As a quick refresher, My Hero Academia is set in a world where most of the population has superhuman powers called Quirks. However, only a select few are chosen to become heroes, tasked with protecting people. The story mosly follows Koichi Haimawari, a young man whose Quirk Slide and Glide allow him to travel quickly across any flat surface, and Kazuho Haneyama, a young woman who possesses a Quirk that allows her to jump several meters high, who are saved by the vigilante Knuckleduster and get recruited to become vigilantes themselves.

