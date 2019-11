New Promo For Studio Mappa's UCHI TAMA!? TV Anime Reveals January Premiere

The official Twitter account for the upcoming Uchi Tama!? TV anime has released a new promo that reveals that the show will begin airing on January 9 and that j-rock band wacci will be providing the OP.

Studio Mappa will be banking on nostalgia to turn their upcomingTV anime into a hit. The series is a loose remake of the 1983 7-episode OVA, from Group TAC. The original show even managed to make its way stateside as a dub was broadcast in North America by 4Kids Entertainment in 2001, airing in the early hours of Saturday Morning for the classic Kids WB lineup would start.You can check out a portion of an episode of the originals anime below, along with a promo for the new show that contains a few snippets of wacci's OP, "Friends." Wacci previously provided the ED theme for