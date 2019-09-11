New Promo For Studio Mappa's UCHI TAMA!? TV Anime Reveals January Premiere
Studio Mappa will be banking on nostalgia to turn their upcoming Uchi Tama!? TV anime into a hit. The series is a loose remake of the 1983 7-episode OVA Tanma & Friends, from Group TAC. The original show even managed to make its way stateside as a dub was broadcast in North America by 4Kids Entertainment in 2001, airing in the early hours of Saturday Morning for the classic Kids WB lineup would start.
The official Twitter account for the upcoming Uchi Tama!? TV anime has released a new promo that reveals that the show will begin airing on January 9 and that j-rock band wacci will be providing the OP.
You can check out a portion of an episode of the original Tanma & Friends anime below, along with a promo for the new show that contains a few snippets of wacci's OP, "Friends." Wacci previously provided the ED theme for Your Lie In April.
