New Promo Video For PERSONA 5 THE ANIMATION Anime Released
A-1 Pictures previously produced a standalone anime special titled Persona 5 The Animation: The Day Breakers, which aired on Japanese TV in September 2016. According to the video below, a full-fledged TV anime is in the works for 2018 from A-1 and additional details will be revealed on December 24 during a live-stream event titled, "Super Secret Information Reveal! Broadcast Special." The special will air on the Abema TV's New Anime Channel as well as YouTube Live.
A TV anime adaptation for Atlus' award-winning Persona 5 RPG video game is in the works from A-1 Pictures. Check out a new trailer after the jump.
Check back on AnimeMojo for details.
