New Promo Video For PERSONA 5 THE ANIMATION Anime Released

A TV anime adaptation for Atlus' award-winning Persona 5 RPG video game is in the works from A-1 Pictures. Check out a new trailer after the jump.

Persona 5 The Animation: The Day Breakers, which aired on Japanese TV in September 2016. According to the video below, a full-fledged TV anime is in the works for 2018 from A-1 and additional details will be revealed on December 24 during a live-stream event titled, "Super Secret Information Reveal! Broadcast Special." The special will air on the Abema TV's New Anime Channel as well as YouTube Live.



Check back on AnimeMojo for details.



