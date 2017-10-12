Shonen Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

New Promo Video For PERSONA 5 THE ANIMATION Anime Released

A TV anime adaptation for Atlus' award-winning Persona 5 RPG video game is in the works from A-1 Pictures. Check out a new trailer after the jump.

MarkJulian | 12/10/2017
A-1 Pictures previously produced a standalone anime special titled Persona 5 The Animation: The Day Breakers, which aired on Japanese TV in September 2016. According to the video below, a full-fledged TV anime is in the works for 2018 from A-1 and additional details will be revealed on December 24 during a live-stream event titled, "Super Secret Information Reveal! Broadcast Special." The special will air on the Abema TV's New Anime Channel as well as YouTube Live.

