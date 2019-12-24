New Toonami Schedule Announced For 2020 And It Is Fantastic

The new schedule for Toonami that is set to begin early next year, is a mixture of returning shows and new ones that are bound to get fans excited no matter what.

Despite what many might have to say, Toonami is still one of the best spots on television to watch anime. If you are still a fan of this segment on the Cartoon Network, then chances are, you will like what is currently in the works for 2020.

Come the beginning of next year, January 2020 to be exact, several shows will return alongside some new ones. Interestingly enough, there will be some changes to the block and we doubt every fan will find it pleasing.

Here's the list of the full lineup:

11:00 PM - My Hero Academia Season 4

11:30 PM - Dr. Stone

12:00 AM - One-Punch Man Season 2

12:30 AM - Fire Force

1:00 AM - Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma

1:30 AM - Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

2:00 AM - Black Clover

2:30 AM - JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind

3:00 AM - Naruto: Shippuden

3:30 AM - The Promised Neverland

4:00 AM - Attack on Titan

Quite a few returning shows, but the same can be said about new ones as well. If you're into English dub anime series, then Toonami is the right place to get your groove on.