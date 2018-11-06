New Villain Has Been Revealed For MY HERO ACADEMIA: TWO HEROES Anime Film
In this weeks issue of the weekly Shonen Jump, a new announcement has revealed that Rikiya Koyama will be the voice of a new original villain character named Wolfram in the My Hero Academia: Two Heroes anime film. Wolfram is the leader of a mysterious villain team that aims to overthrow the Hero Society. Original manga creator Kōhei Horikoshi drew the original character design. Check out his design down below:
There are also two other new characters that will appear in the film. Their names are Melissa Shield and her father David. Melissa is a quirkless girl whom Deku meets on I-Island, and David was a friend of All Might in his younger days. David is a scientist who makes hero support items, and Melissa works hard to follow in his footsteps.
The film will open in Japan on August 3rd, Funimation and TOHO will host a world premiere of the film with English subtitles at Anime Expo on July 5. Funimation plans to release the film in the U.S. and Canada this fall.
My Hero Academia: Two Heroes Synopsis: The climactic finals are over, and U.A. is getting ready for the summer training camp. Deku and All Might receive an invitation from a certain person to go overseas to a giant artificial moving city called I-Island. This island, a kind of “science Hollywood” that gathers the knowledge of scientists from around the world, is holding an exhibition called I-Expo showcasing the results of Quirk and hero item research. In the midst of all this, Deku meets a Quirkless girl named Melissa and remembers his own Quirkless past. Out of the blue, the impregnable security system the island boasts is hacked by villains, and all the people on the island are taken as hostages! Now, a plan that could shake hero society has been put into motion! The man who holds the key to it all is the number one hero and Symbol of Peace, All Might.
