NO GUNS LIFE: Anime's Second Half Finally Has Release Date After COVID-19 Postponement

In 2014, Tasuku Karasuma released the series. No Guns Life, in the pages of Shueisha's Ultra Jump magazine. The series follows a man named Juzo Inui, who not only woke up without any memories of his past, but also had his entire head replaced with a gun. Now living life as a "resolver", Inui tries to put the pieces back while living a very tough life. The series was such a hit that a manga was later released, in October 2019.

The series is set to have 24 episodes and has Overlord director, Naoyuki Itou, attached to the series under the studio Madhouse. Overlord writer Yukie Sugawara is also overseeing the series while character designer Masanori Shino (Digimon Adventure tri.) will be bringing his talents to the series! In one of the best staff annoucements, composer Kenji Kawai (Ghost in the Shell) has also been working on the music to the series! The anime was a hit upon release and even had the added exposure of Funimation, which released the first half as it aired, and allowed the series to turn heads even in the west!

As the COVID-19 pandemic began to spread, and force delays on many different projects and events, the premiere of the second half of the anime was a victim of this. The other half of the series was originally announced to premiere in April, however it was pushed to a later date due to the virus. Thankfully, after an announcement from the series' official website, the second half to No Guns Life has been announced to have a premiere later this summer!





Excited for the seires to return? Planning on watching the earlier episodes? We would love to hear your thoughts in the comments! No Guns Life's second half is set to release in July!