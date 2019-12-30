NUMBER24: Check Out A New Promo Video For The Upcoming Rugby Anime

The official website for MOVIC's number24 rugby anime has streamed a promotional video for the show. Hit the jump for a peek at the series...

number24 will premiere in Japan on January 8th. It will first air on Tokyo MX before proceeding to other stations later that evening.



The anime will have six home video releases for a total of twelve episodes. The story centers on Natsusa Yuzuki, who expects to be an ace on the rugby team when he enrolls in college. Unfortunately, he is unable to play due to unforeseen circumstances. With the help of his friends and teammates, they find a way to compete in the Kansai university rugby league.



The show will be directed by Shigeru Kimiya (Gift - eternal rainbow, One Off). Kei Mori (Verrocchio Agency) created the original work, and MOVIC came up with the story concept. Rika Nakase (Fushigiboshi no Futago Hime, Rocket Girls) oversaw the writing of scripts. YukiKana drew the original character designs while Saori Sakaguchi (animation director for Yuri!!! on Ice, Himouto! Umaruchan) designed the characters for animation, and is also the chief animation director.



Check out the promotional video below and let us know if you will be tuning in on January 8th.





