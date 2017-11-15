'ONE PIECE' Creator Teases At The Epic Ending The Story Will Have

The series has been going on for a couple decades, and Eiichiro Oda has said he’s barely halfway done. But it seems that Oda seems to know what he is doing! Hit the jump to read more!

Twitter user @sandman_AP has summarized an interview Oda did for “Super Kabuki 2 One Piece Grand Live,” a live-action play based on the manga. It was there Oda touched upon the franchise’s end, and you can check out the fan-translator’s comments below:



“Oda already has [had] the idea of how One Piece will end ever since the first chapter. According to another interview in 2012, Oda said the final arc will be so amazing that it will make [the] Marineford War arc look like nothing.”



In the past, Oda has admitted he’s working towards an ending for One Piece that’s been mapped out for some time. Fuji TV announcer Daijiro Enami told fans earlier this year he’s heard from Oda about the ending. The artist will not reveal any specifics about the story’s finale, but Enami did say Oda described the story’s final arc as “very cool.”



At the start of 2017, Oda told fans he was only 65% done with the series. There is still plenty of Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates to do moving forward. The manga is still in the midst of the ‘Whole Cake Island’ arc, and fans know the long-awaited ‘Wano Country’ arc will follow after. Oda has plenty of time to see Luffy become the King of the Pirates, and fans can expect One Piece’s final hurrah to be a truly epic one if it can beat out the iconic ‘Marineford’ arc.





