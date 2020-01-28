Bandai Namco Introduces Players To Three New Fighters In This Trailer For ONE PUNCH MAN: A HERO NOBODY KNOWS

Bandai Namco shows off Child Emperor, Spring Mustachio and Handsome Ikemen Amai Mask in new character trailer for Spike Chunsoft's upcoming One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows .

ONE PUNCH MAN: A HERO NOBODY KNOWS is an action fighting game set in a universe where threats are daily occurrences and heroes the sole hope against annihilation. Saitama the main protagonist, is a hero that can obliterate even the strongest foes with a single punch, a situation that bother him to no end.

We have got some exciting news for fans of the One Punch Man series who have been eagerly anticipating the release of Bandai Namco and Spike Chunsoft's upcoming, as the developers are adding three new fighters to the game.With an action-packed character trailer, Bandai Namco introduces players to Child Emperor, Spring Mustachio, and Handsome Ikemen Amai Mask; boosting the roster into a grand total of 24 playable characters.As fans will know,is a 3-vs-3 fighting game that will have players creating their own avatar to fight demons while the real heroes arrive, and then they'll get to play as the hero.The game is also featuring a multiplayer mode where players will get to play as their favourite heroes, from the get go, from the One Punch Man series; with the sheer amount of characters to choose from, there's no doubt that the developers have already done a pretty great job with the game's roster.Check it out:



One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows is expected to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on the 28th of February.