It's Atomic Samura vs Silverfang In First Clip From New ONE-PUNCH MAN OVA
Sadly, the two S-class ranked fighters from One-Punch Man aren't battling it out to see who's the strongest. Instead, the pair are enjoying a leisurely afternoon of fishing in this 10-minute OVA.
The second One-Punch Man season 2 blu-ray volume will include another 10-minute OVA extra. This time, the focus will be on Atomic Samurai and Silverfang as they fish and reminience about their battle wth Borus' forces. The OVA is reportedly titled #02: Ossan-tachi to Tsuri (Old Dudes and Fishing). The second blu-ray volume from season 2 will ship on November 26.
Season 2 of the anime concluded back in July 2019 and the official Twitter account for the anime (while not confirming) strongly implied that a third season is in development.
Nothing about Saitama passes the eyeball test when it comes to superheroes, from his lifeless expression to his bald head to his unimpressive physique. However, this average-looking guy has a not-so-average problem—he just can’t seem to find an opponent strong enough to take on!
Manga creator ONE began One-Punch Man as a webcomic, which quickly went viral, garnering over 10 million hits. In addition to One-Punch Man, ONE writes and draws the series Mob Psycho 100 and Makai no Ossan.
Yusuke Murata is a highly decorated and skilled artist best known for his work on Eyeshield 21, Yusuke Murata won the 122nd Hop Step Award (1995) for Partner and placed second in the 51st Akatsuka Award (1998) for Samui Hanashi.
