ONE-PUNCH MAN Season 2 Rumored To Release Episode 1 This Sunday
The issues and delay for One Punch Man season 2 have been well documented at this point. The TV anime series has switched studios and ONE's other hit manga series, Mob Psycho 100 is received its second season first despite debuting well after One Punch Man.
The wait for One Punch Man season 2 has been a long one. Finally, good news has arrived thanks to a rumor from a trusted source, however, there's some bad news mixed in as well.
Twitter user @YonkouProductions amassed his 61k following based on his ability to break news on the social media platform well before traditional anime news outlets and sometimes even before the news is released in Japan. Whatever his sources, Yonkou rarely releases news that proves untrue. Recently, he's been trying to transition from a Twitter personality into a YouTuber and his latest video pertains to the long-awaited release of One Punch Man season 2.
Back in May, Viz Media revealed that they'd secured the "Master License" for One-Punch Man season 2, prompting many anime fans to speculate that season 2 was approaching faster than initially anticipated.
Originally a Madhouse anime adaptation, the second season has jumped ship to Studio J.C. Staff. Most fans believe the studio switch is what's causing the delay.
Nevertheless, Yonkou's video below reveals that a special event for One Punch Man is being held on Sunday and that the first episode of season 2 will be screened. Furthermore, the season 2 premiere will also be streamed online.
As for the bad news, it seems that there's still a bit of wait for One Punch Man season 2's official release. Per Yonkou, additional episodes after the premiere won't start airing until Winter 2020 (January 2020).
Check out the video below and share your thoughts in the comment section.
