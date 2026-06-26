ONE-PUNCH MAN Season 3 Part 2 Key Visual Revealed As 10th Anniversary Exhibition Opens

A new key visual for the second cour of One-Punch Man Season 3 has been revealed. Shared on the official website for the anime, the visual features the Hero Association and Monster Association members facing off in a composition similar to that of the first cour.

On the hero side, we've got Saitama along with a fully repaired Genos and some new additions like Drive Knight, the S-Class hero known for his tactical brilliance, undefeated combat record, and secretive nature. We've also see Psykos, the miliary adviser and mastermind behind the villainous Monster Association..

The translated text teases: "Led by a serious-faced Saitama, a fully repaired Genos, and Garou, new characters appearing in the second cour have been added, including Drive Knight and a new Monster Association character making her debut — "Psychos". Just what kind of battles will unfold in the second cour!? Stay tuned!"

One-Punch Man Season 3 debuted in October of last year. Fans had high hopes for the anime after a six-year gap between seasons, but unfortunately, Season 3 suffered from much of the same issues that plagued Season 2. The season has been heavily criticized for its animation quality, with many dubbing it "One-Frame Man" for its overreliance on panning static shots. On Rotten Tomatoes, the season has just a 8% on the Popcornmeter with fans.

For those who did manage to power through the first cour, Part 2 in 2027 promises to deliver the epic showdown between Saitama and Cosmic Fear Garou. With the longer production window this time around, there's at least some hope that J.C. Staff can turn things around and do justice to what many consider the greatest fight in the entire manga.

Nothing about Saitama passes the eyeball test when it comes to superheroes, from his lifeless expression to his bald head to his unimpressive physique. However, this average-looking guy has a not-so-average problem—he just can’t seem to find an opponent strong enough to take on!

One-Punch Man Season 3 Part 2 will broadcast in Japan in 2027.

Accompanying today's announcement was the opening of the One-Punch man 10th Anniversary Exhibition in Tokyo. The massive exhibit is split into seven areas covering Season 1 through Season 3 Part 1. In the Season 3 section, fans will see battle scenes from the Hero vs. Monster Association arc, including a corner where you can literally touch the chest hair from Puri-Puri Prisoner's Angel☆Bristle Armor.