Producer Of ONE PUNCH MAN: A HERO NOBODY KNOWS Talks About The "Hero Arrival" System And More
One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows is releasing in just a couple of days, and fans of the One Punch Man series are probably counting the hours until they finally get to play this brand-new 3-Vs-3 fighting game from Bandai Namco and developer Spike Chunsoft.
Yahata Yasuhiro, producer of One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows, has recently revealed some interesting details about the game's "Hero Arrival" system, and more!
In a recent interview with the PlayStation Blog, Yahata Yasuhiro, the game's producer, has revealed some very interesting details about One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows; from the new "Hero Arrival" system the developers implemented to the reason why they decided to add in-game avatars.
According to Yasuhiro, when development for the game started, they "considered making Saitama the protagonist. However, he can defeat anyone with one punch, so instead we went for a customisable character who the player uses to dive in to the One Punch Man world."
Of course the developers wanted to give players the chance to play as Saitama, the one punch man himself, so they came up with a clever system that allowed players to enjoy some challenging fights, but also get the chance to play as Saitama and defeat enemies with just the one punch.
"The Hero Arrival system, where playable characters arrive late, came from trying to figure out how to create a fighting game where using Saitama would guarantee victory. Right from the start, we also planned to introduce some sort of a cost system into character selection," explained Yasuhiro.
One thing that the developers were also keen on, was to tell the story in an interesting way, so that One Punch Man fans can still find some enjoyment without feeling like they're simply rewatching the anime.
"We started the project with the goal of adapting the first season of the anime, so we were less concerned with the story’s progression and more concerned with finding ways to make the story interesting for fans who knew it. Because the player character fights monsters before Saitama defeats them, I think the experience differs from watching the anime."
One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows will finally become available this Friday the 28th of February, giving players the chance to relive some of the most iconic moments from the One Punch Man series — and it seems like they will be getting their money's worth.
ONE PUNCH MAN: A HERO NOBODY KNOWS is an action fighting game set in a universe where threats are daily occurrences and heroes the sole hope against annihilation. Saitama the main protagonist, is a hero that can obliterate even the strongest foes with a single punch, a situation that bother him to no end.
One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows is expected to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on the 28th of February.
