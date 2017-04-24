Shonen Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

ORIGIN: Special Edition BD/DVD Of The Anime Is Coming Soon From FUNimation

A special edition blu-ray/DVD release of Origin is in the works from anime distributor Funimation. Check out the trailer and all the details after the jump!

KILLAMOJO | 4/24/2017
Filed Under: "Shonen"
Today, Funimation announced that a special edition of Origin: Spirits of the Past is in the works and is now available for pre-order.  Check out the preview trailer below!

About Origin:

Long ago, the Forest was awakened and the Moon unleashed a ravenous Beast upon the Earth. Centuries later, as humanity struggle to coexist with the Forest, Agito revives slumbering Toola, who calls forth ancient technology to reshape the future from the ashes of the past. With the blessing of the Forest, Agito must save Toola from herself in order to rescue them all.
