OUR LAST CRUSADE OR THE RISE OF A NEW WORLD Light Novels Will Receive An Anime Adaptation
Over the weekend over at the Fantasia Bunko Kanshasai 2019 event, it was announced on a stage presentation that the light novels created by author Kei Sazane and illustrator Ao Nekonabe titled Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World (Kimi to Boku no Saigo no Senjō, Arui wa Sekai ga Hajimaru Seisen) will be receiving an anime adaptation! Check out the official tweet from Fantasia Bunko's Twitter below:
At the Fantasia Bunko Kanshasai 2019 event it has been announced that the Our Last Crusade Or The Rise Of A New World light novels will be receiving an anime adaptation! Hit the jump for more details.
Kadokawa started publishing the series light novels in print in Japan in May 2017. There is also a manga adaptation of the light novels that launched through Okama in Hakusensha's Young Animal magazine in May 2018.
No additional details (such as the cast, the crew, or the release date) have yet been revealed at this date for the upcoming anime adaptation of Our Last Crusade Or The Rise Of A New World so stay tuned for news in the near future!
Yen Press are the ones currently publishing the Our Last Crusade Or The Rise Of A New World light novels and manga adaptations in English, they describe the story as:
A great war has raged for years between the scientifically advanced Empire and Nebulis, the realm of magical girls—until the youngest knight ever to receive the title of the Empire's strongest meets the princess of the rival nation. Though they are sworn enemies, the knight is taken by her beauty and dignity, and the princess is moved by his strength and way of life. Will the fighting between them ever be allowed to end?
What are your thoughts on the announcement? Have you read the light novel or manga yet or are you planning on it? Let us know your thoughts on the series by leaving a comment down below!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]