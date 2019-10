OUR LAST CRUSADE OR THE RISE OF A NEW WORLD Light Novels Will Receive An Anime Adaptation

A great war has raged for years between the scientifically advanced Empire and Nebulis, the realm of magical girls—until the youngest knight ever to receive the title of the Empire's strongest meets the princess of the rival nation. Though they are sworn enemies, the knight is taken by her beauty and dignity, and the princess is moved by his strength and way of life. Will the fighting between them ever be allowed to end?

Over the weekend over at the Fantasia Bunko Kanshasai 2019 event, it was announced on a stage presentation that the light novels created by author Kei Sazane and illustrator Ao Nekonabe titled(Kimi to Boku no Saigo no Senjō, Arui wa Sekai ga Hajimaru Seisen) will be receiving an anime adaptation! Check out the official tweet from Fantasia Bunko's Twitter below:Kadokawa started publishing the series light novels in print in Japan in May 2017. There is also a manga adaptation of the light novels that launched through Okama in Hakusensha's Young Animal magazine in May 2018.No additional details (such as the cast, the crew, or the release date) have yet been revealed at this date for the upcoming anime adaptation ofso stay tuned for news in the near future!Yen Press are the ones currently publishing thelight novels and manga adaptations in English, they describe the story as: