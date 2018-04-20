PEACEMAKER KUROGANE Part 1 Anime Film Reveals First Teaser Trailer
Fans of the original Peacemaker anime from Studio Gonzo are pumped by the first footage from the sequel film series, even though Studio White Fox is taking over. After 15 years, most anime fans thought there was little chance of Peacemaker Kurogane ever receiving an anime adaptation, to begin with!
The Peacemaker Kurogane fiction manga from Nanae Chrono will be continuing the 2003 GONZO Peacemaker TV anime in the form of a sequel, two-part anime film series from Studio White Fox.
The first installment in the two-part film adaptation will be released in Japan on June 02 and is titled Peacemaker Kurogane: Belief and features a theme song titled, "Rust" from Jetzejohnson. The second film is titled The second film is titled Peacemaker Kurogane: Friend (Peacemaker Kurogane: Yūmei), and will be released this fall.
The original Peacemaker anime adaptation is available for streaming on Funimation. The Peacemaker manga is licensed in North America by Tokyopop.
Head to the film's official website, http://www.peacemakerk.jp/ for more info.
