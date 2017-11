POKEMON Live-Action Movie DETECTIVE PIKACHU Casts THE GET DOWN Actor Justice Smith As Lead Role

After the unprecedented popularity of Pokemon GO, it was really only a matter of time before a live-action movie was officially announced, and it was recently confirmed that Legendary is set to team with The Pokemon Company for an adaptation of Great Detective Pikachu video game.Reports have come in that Justice Smith (Paper Towns, The Get Down) has been cast in the lead role - presumably a human character, and not the voice of the little yellow guy!Recent rumors suggested that many actors such as Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds, Mark Wahlberg and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson were all being looked at to provide the voice of Pikachu, but there's no mention of that here.Rob Letterman (Goosebumps) will direct Detective Pikachu from a script by Nicole Perlman and Alex Hirsch.