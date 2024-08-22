All 22 Seasons Of The POKEMON Anime Series Will Soon Be Free To Stream

The Pokemon anime series finally has a long-term home in North America. Canadian media licensor and animation distributor WildBrain has struck a deal with The Pokemon Company to launch a single-IP Pokemon FAST channel.

For those unfamiliar with the terminology, "FAST" stands for "free ad-supported television." While available on streaming platforms, it operates more like traditional cable. The channels are usually 24/7 and have curated programming that are completely free to watch — no subscription necessary. The only downside is you have to sit through ads. But with the price of subscription streaming services rising, more and more households are turning to services, like Pluto TV, that offer these FAST channels.

According to the press release, WildBrain will launch new single-IP FAST channels with leading platforms for 22 seasons of the animated Pokemon series featuring Ash Ketchum and Pikachu. WildBrain is breaking down the 22 seasons into the following arcs: The Beginning (112 episodes x 22 minutes), Gold and Silver (157 x 22’), Ruby and Sapphire (191 x 22’), Diamond and Pearl (189 x 22’), Black and White (142 x 22’), XY (141 x 22’) and Sun and Moon (145 x 22’).

“We’re thrilled to be bringing Pokémon to FAST audiences as a single-IP channel for the first time ever," said Lara Ilie, VP AVOD and FAST at WildBrain. "FAST is an important component of an omni-channel strategy to grow brands and reach fans everywhere they’re watching. As a leader in audience engagement for kids and families, we’re looking forward to leveraging our FAST expertise to reach the ever-growing Pokémon community.”

WildBrain has direct partnerships with many major platforms, including but not limited to Samsung, LG, Roku, Tubi, and Pluto TV. No specific date for the channel's launch has been announced.

“We always strive to deliver the joy of Pokémon to more fans around the world, and WildBrain is the perfect partner to help us introduce a new generation of Trainers to the beloved Pokémon animation," added Melissa Pearce, senior director of media licensing at The Pokémon Company International. "FAST provides an ideal platform for the Pokémon brand to connect with wider audiences, offering accessible and curated content in a family-friendly environment.”

Seasons 23 through 26 of the Pokemon series will remain available to stream on Netflix, which is also home to the brand new series Pokemon Horizons, the first to not include Ash Ketchum as its main character. Pokemon Horizons debuted in Japan in 2023 and made its way to Netflix in the United States in March of this year. Part 4, which serves as the final batch of episodes comprising the first season of the animated series, is set to arrive in November.