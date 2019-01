POKEMON THE MOVIE: I CHOOSE YOU! Has Been Added To Netflix (In The US)

When Pokemon reached its 20th Anniversary back in 2017, the franchise introduced a brand new movie which featured the beginning of Ash and Pikachu's friendship - an origin-story-esque tale.Directed by Shoji Yonemura, Pokemon the Movie: I Choose You! released in July 2017 in Japan. The following November saw it run in theatres for a short time before airing in English on Disney XD. It served as a soft-reboot to the iconic animated series.Thankfully, if you missed it back in 2017, it has now made its way onto Netflix - in the United States at least. The film can be dubbed in English, German, Italian, French, and Spanish but surprisingly not in its original Japanese form.What do you think of Pokemon: the Movie: I Choose You! arriving on Netflix? What are your thoughts on the film? Check out its theatrical trailer below: