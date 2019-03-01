POKEMON THE MOVIE: I CHOOSE YOU! Has Been Added To Netflix (In The US)
When Pokemon reached its 20th Anniversary back in 2017, the franchise introduced a brand new movie which featured the beginning of Ash and Pikachu's friendship - an origin-story-esque tale.
Pokemon the Movie: I Choose You! is now available to stream on, popular streaming service, Netflix (in the United States at least). Hit the jump to find out more information...
Directed by Shoji Yonemura, Pokemon the Movie: I Choose You! released in July 2017 in Japan. The following November saw it run in theatres for a short time before airing in English on Disney XD. It served as a soft-reboot to the iconic animated series.
Thankfully, if you missed it back in 2017, it has now made its way onto Netflix - in the United States at least. The film can be dubbed in English, German, Italian, French, and Spanish but surprisingly not in its original Japanese form. Here's its Netflix page.
What do you think of Pokemon: the Movie: I Choose You! arriving on Netflix? What are your thoughts on the film? Check out its theatrical trailer below:
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]