POKÉMON: LET’S GO, PIKACHU! AND POKÉMON: LET’S GO, EEVEE! Sells More Than 3 Million Copies In Its First Week

The official poke_times Twitter account has announced that Pokémon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Let's Go, Eevee! has sold more than 3 million copies in its first week after launch. The two games hit the Nintendo Switch and got to that number with worldwide distribution, the games have the record in first-week sales for the Switch.



The two titles are also the highest selling games in Japan in its first week with 661,240 copies sold. Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! are available for the Nintendo Switch and are set in the Kanto region. The game handles both single and multi player options and can be played with one Joy-Con controller. The Pokemon that has been causing uproar, Meltan, is available in both Pokemon Pikauch and Eevee as well as Pokemon GO.



Nintendo sells Poke Ball Plus controller that serves as a Joy-Con but has a special feature where it stores one Pokémon that can be transferred to a Pokémon Go account. Pokémon can also be transferred from Pokémon Go to Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! & Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!