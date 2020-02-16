POKÉMON: MEWTWO STRIKES BACK EVOLUTION Manga Adaptation By Viz Media Releases On June 9th
Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution comes out on Netflix in just over a week's time — on February 27th (to be specific). The animated movie is a remake of Pokémon: The First Movie from 1998 and initially released in Japan back in July 2019. While the movie that it's based on was traditionally animated in 2D, Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution is 3D and CG.
Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution will be getting to manga treatment by Viz Media as an official adaptation is in the works for release on June 9th, 2020.
According to Pokémon Dub over on Twitter (via Toonado), Viz Media are working on a manga adaptation of Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution. Viz Media are a publisher and anime distributor known for handling manga and the like in North America.
It's said that the manga adaptation of Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution will be officially releasing on June 9th, 2020. What's more, Pokémon Dub were able to get their hands on an image of the manga adaptation's cover — which you can check out below (along with their tweet). Apparently, they will be disclosing an English version of the cover soon.
