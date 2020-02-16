 POKÉMON: MEWTWO STRIKES BACK EVOLUTION Manga Adaptation By Viz Media Releases On June 9th
Pokemon Headlines Pictures

POKÉMON: MEWTWO STRIKES BACK EVOLUTION Manga Adaptation By Viz Media Releases On June 9th

POKÉMON: MEWTWO STRIKES BACK EVOLUTION Manga Adaptation By Viz Media Releases On June 9th

Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution will be getting to manga treatment by Viz Media as an official adaptation is in the works for release on June 9th, 2020.

Nebula | 2/16/2020
Filed Under: "Pokemon" Source: Toonado
Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution comes out on Netflix in just over a week's time — on February 27th (to be specific). The animated movie is a remake of Pokémon: The First Movie from 1998 and initially released in Japan back in July 2019. While the movie that it's based on was traditionally animated in 2D, Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution is 3D and CG.

According to Pokémon Dub over on Twitter (via Toonado), Viz Media are working on a manga adaptation of Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution. Viz Media are a publisher and anime distributor known for handling manga and the like in North America.

It's said that the manga adaptation of Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution will be officially releasing on June 9th, 2020. What's more, Pokémon Dub were able to get their hands on an image of the manga adaptation's cover — which you can check out below (along with their tweet). Apparently, they will be disclosing an English version of the cover soon.
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...