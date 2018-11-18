POKÉMON THE MOVIE: THE POWER OF US Shares New English Clip

The official Pokemon YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.08 minute clip of the film's English version. The video does not give away story details but shows many Pokemon interact with people throughout the land. The video focuses on the voice acting performances since most scenes have people talk and walk.

A young athlete whose running days might be behind her, a compulsive liar, a shy researcher, a bitter old woman, and a little girl with a big secret—the only thing they have in common is the annual Wind Festival in Fula City.