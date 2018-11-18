POKÉMON THE MOVIE: THE POWER OF US Shares New English Clip

The official Pokemon YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.08 minute clip of the film's English version. The video does not give away story details but shows many Pokemon interact with people throughout the land. The video focuses on the voice acting performances since most scenes have people talk and walk.
Fathom Events is selling tickets right now, go to the website and see if there are any participating theaters near you. The movie will be screened November 24, 26, 28 and December 1st. There is also an option for international screenings. Here is the official description of the movie:
A young athlete whose running days might be behind her, a compulsive liar, a shy researcher, a bitter old woman, and a little girl with a big secret—the only thing they have in common is the annual Wind Festival in Fula City.
The festival celebrates the Legendary Pokémon Lugia, who brings the wind that powers this seaside city. When a series of threats endangers not just the festival, but all the people and Pokémon of Fula City, it’ll take more than just Ash and Pikachu to save the day! Can everyone put aside their differences and work together—or will it all end in destruction?
The movie opened on July 13, 2018 in Japan and has a box office of $18,059,237. Tetsuo Yajima directs it, Satoshi Shimohira, Susumu Matsuyama, Atsushi Chiku and Shun Ohinata produce it. Eiji Umehara and Aya Takaha write the screenplay while OLM, Inc. and Wit Studio animate it.
