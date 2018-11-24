This Video Re-Edits The Iconic POKEMON Theme Over The Top Of The DETECTIVE PIKACHU Trailer

"Gotta catch 'em all!" This awesome new video sees the Detective Pikachu movie trailer play to the tune of the iconic Pokemon theme song. Check it out...

The Detective Pikachu trailer is certainly a crowd-pleaser, featuring many iconic characters and references from the long-running Pokemon franchise. However, what would've evidently made it somehow even more awesome would've been it featuring the iconic animated series' opening theme song.

M4L Animations recently uploaded a remixed version of the trailer which does just that. It quickly amassed tens of thousands of views from eager Pokemon fans. The trailer has been slightly re-edited to be more concise and match-up with the new score more fittingly - and that it does quite well. YouTube channelrecently uploaded a remixed version of the trailer which does just that. It quickly amassed tens of thousands of views from eager Pokemon fans. The trailer has been slightly re-edited to be more concise and match-up with the new score more fittingly - and that it does quite well.

Below you can watch both the awesome remixed trailer as well as the original version:





Which version do you prefer? Would you like the next trailer for Detective Pikachu to take inspiration from this video?

Detective Pikachu is set to release on May 10th, 2019.