Production I.G Reveals OP And ED Artist For New HAIKYU!! Season
The latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump just hit newstands in Japan and its pages have revealed that Production I.G. have once again tapped the 3-person J-rock band Burnout Syndromes for the Haikyu!! season 4 OP while CHICO with Honeyworks will perform the ED. Burnout Syndromes previously provided the opening themes for season 2 and 3 of the anime as well.
A new season of Haikyu!! is just around the corner and the fourth season (titled Haikyu!! To The Top) will see Burnout Syndromes return to provide another OP for the Production I.G. anime adaptation.
The new OP is titled PHOENIX while the ED is called Kessen Spirit (Spirit of Decisive Battle).
A recent issue of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump has revealed that Kaikyu! has entered its final arc.
A special OVA will also be released in December which bridges the gap between season 3 and season 4.
Haruichi Furudate began his ongoing volleyball manga in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump back in February 2012. To date, 39 collcted volumes (363 chapters) have been released. Production I.G. has produced three anime seasons based on the manga, totalling 60 episodes- along with 4 previous OVA specials. The first three seasons covered the first 189 manga chapters.
VIZ media translates and releases the manga in North America simultaneously with the release of new chapters in Japan.
