Production I.G Reveals OP And ED Artist For New HAIKYU!! Season



Haruichi Furudate began his ongoing volleyball manga in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump back in February 2012. To date, 39 collcted volumes (363 chapters) have been released. Production I.G. has produced three anime seasons based on the manga, totalling 60 episodes- along with 4 previous OVA specials. The first three seasons covered the first 189 manga chapters.



VIZ media translates and releases the manga in North America simultaneously with the release of new chapters in Japan.