Production I.G To Debut MY PART-TIME JOB IS AT AN EVIL ORGANIZATION?! Net Anime Next Week

A new net anime (released online only) is debuting next week on Production I.G.'s Tate Anime app. It's an adaptation of Cherubim's Baito's My Part-Time Job is at an Evil Organization?! light novel.

Production I.G.'s Tate (which means Vertical in Japanese) anime app will premiere an adaptation of Cherubim's Baito Saki wa Aku no Soshiki!? (My Part-Time Job is at an Evil Organization?!) light novel series on November 13. Yoshikatsu Kimura (Karate Girl) is directing the anime for Studio Heart Beat. The light novel series was published by Kadakowa from 2011-2012. A manga adaptation was also released by Shogakukan in 2013. There's no word yet on a North America anime streamer picking the series up yet but stay tuned to AnimeMojo for any further updates.

Arihisa Aokura needs money. He needs money in order to support his family of orphans and earn a living at the same time. Looking online for potential employees, he finds a posting for a part time job in an "evil organization." Seeing that the pay and benefits were fairly substantial, he took the chance and took the interview. He was somehow hired and now has to work as a henchman inside the evil organization "Antares." Will he be able to survive the onslaught of missions against heroes while providing for his orphan brothers and sisters?