PUNCH LINE Visual Novel Is Now Available, Check Out The Details!

The visual novel based on the anime Punch Line is available right now for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita. The game can be purchased exclusively through the Gamestop stores, both in its physical stores and online.



The game contains all the elements of a visual novel with additions such as 3D or mechanical point-and-click environments. The game has been developed by 5pb, the same studio in charge of Zero Escape and Science Adventure, among others.



In Punch Line we will take on the role of Yūta Iridatsu, a young man expelled from his body and turned into a ghost. The main character's objective will be to return to his body, for which he will have to solve riddles and improve his ghostly abilities. However, he will have a handicap in his adventure. If you look at your partners' underwear for too long, the world as we know it will be destroyed.



Behind the Punch Line anime, released in 2015, is the MAPPA studio, responsible for anime such as Hajime no Ippo Rising, Teekyū or Zankyō no Terror among others. It counts with the direction of Yutaka Uemura (Dantalian no Shoka) and with script in charge of Kōtarō Uchikoshi, the writer of the visual novels of Ever17. Tetsuya Komuro is in charge of the musical composition and Shōta Iwasaki of the character design. The 12 episode series is available in Crunchyroll.













