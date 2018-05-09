RADIANT Anime Gets A Second Trailer And Reveals Ending Theme

The Radiant anime website, based on the French shônen manga by Tony Valente, launches the second promotional trailer . The video, available in both Japanese and English, serves as an introduction to the main characters in the story and includes comments from both the anime staff and Tony Valente himself. The anime will debut on October 6 and will have a total of 21 episodes.



It has also been revealed who the artists responsible for providing the final theme to the animated series will be. Fukuoka rock band Polkadot Stingray will proved their song titled, just like the anime, "Radiant", for the ending of the anime.



Seikji Kishi, anime director of such series as Assassination Classroom, Danganronpa and Yuki Yuna Is a Hero among others, heads the staff as chief director, while Daisei Fukuoka (Danganronpa 3, Yuki Yuna is A Hero 2) is in charge of directing the series.



Makoto Uezu (Assassination Classroom 2, The heroic legend of Arslan, Yuki Yuna Is a Hero) is in charge of writing the script. The Lerche studio will be behind the animation.



As for the cast of voices for the anime, Yumiri Hanamori is in the title role of Seth, while Aoi Yūki will voice the character of Mélie, Shintarou Oohata as Doc and Romi Park as Alma.



Currently Tony Valente continues to publish this manga of action-adventure, of which seven compilation volumes have already been released. Also as an extra, the fifth volume had a limited and exclusive chest for all those who bought the work through the online store.













Seth is an aspiring sorcerer from the Pompo Hills area. Like all wizards, he is an "infected," one of the few living beings who survived the contact of the Nemesis—creatures fallen from the sky that contaminate and decimate all those they touch. Being immune to them, Seth wants to become a Hunter and fight the Nemesis. But more than that, Seth wants to engage in a quest that goes beyond the simple hunt for monsters. He wants to find the Radiant, their presumed cradle. Aided by a faction of fellow sorcerers, he travels the world in search of the Radiant, under the harsh scrutiny of the Inquisition.

Radiant will stream its English subs on Crunchyroll starting October 6.