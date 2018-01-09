RADIANT Anime Has Announced Its Staff And Opening Theme

The official website of the anime adaptation of the French comic Radiant by Tony Valente has revealed more voices for its cast, a new image, who will produce its opening theme and its specific premiere date.



The story of the original comic starred Seth, a young man who wants to be a great magician, and a group of witches who want to travel to Radiant. Radiant is a mythological land in which legends say that "Nemesis" were born, monsters that fall into the world from the sky. While traveling, Seth and the witches will be in the crosshairs of The Inquisition.



The opening of the series will be "Utopia", played by 04 Limited Sazabys, Seiji Kishi (Angel Beats!, Person 4 The Animation) will direct the project under the animation studio Lerche, Daisei Fukuoka (Danganronpa 3) will be directing.



Makoto Uezu (Yuki Yuuna, Kuzu no Honkai) will be in charge of the scripts. Nozomi Kawano will be responsible for designing the characters, while Masato Koda (Konosuba) will be the one who composes the music.





Seth is an aspiring sorcerer from the Pompo Hills area. Like all wizards, he is an "infected," one of the few living beings who survived the contact of the Nemesis—creatures fallen from the sky that contaminate and decimate all those they touch. Being immune to them, Seth wants to become a Hunter and fight the Nemesis. But more than that, Seth wants to engage in a quest that goes beyond the simple hunt for monsters. He wants to find the Radiant, their presumed cradle. Aided by a faction of fellow sorcerers, he travels the world in search of the Radiant, under the harsh scrutiny of the Inquisition. Valente launched the comic in 2013, having begun to be published in Japan in 2015. In France the ninth volume was published in May.