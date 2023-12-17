RAGNA CRIMSON Reveals New Key Visual For Action-Packed Second Cour; English Dub Premiere Announced

Studio Silver Link's Ragna Crimson anime is something of a surprise hit, following its October premiere. In a stacked Fall 2023 anime season, the show has become one of the most-watched and talked-about new series of the current season.

Thankfully, the show will run for two cours, with the second-half slated to begin on January 14. The show's final episode in the first cour will air on December 17, which will then be followed by a special presentation episode the following week that features the production crew and voice cast of the show. There will then be a one-week break before things resume on January 14.

Ken Takahashi (Fate/kaleid liner Prisma☆Illya 3rei!!-OVA) is directing the show for Silver Link from a script written by Deco Akao (After the Rain, Anonymous Noise). Shinpei Aoki (Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya - Licht Nameless Girl ) is designing the characters while Kōji Fujimoto (Sus4 Inc.) and Osamu Sasaki (Mission: Yozakura Family) team up to handle the show's music.

A new key visual has been released to celebrate the show's continuation and it seems that Princess Starlia and the forces of Lese will be major players, moving forward.

Studio Silver Link's anime adaptation was first announced on on March 19, 2022 with the first episode premiering on October 1. The show is confirmed to run, uninterrupted, for 24 episodes (or two cours).

The show's official website also revealed that the three-person J-pop rock band saji will be providing the show's new opening theme song when the second cour kicks off.

It has also been announced that the show's English dub will be starting up on December 23 on HiDive.

About Ragna Crimson

Synopsis: In this action-packed dark fantasy, humanity lives under the threat of annihilation by immensely powerful dragons. The dragon hunter Ragna embarks on a revenge-fueled quest to eliminate that threat once and for all! Dragon hunters: warriors armed with special silver weapons who kill their prey for bounty. Lowest among their ranks is Ragna, who forms an improbable partnership with the young genius Leonica, a master dragon slayer with more kills to her name than almost any other. All Ragna wants is to stay by Leonica's side, but his dream is shattered by an attack from the deadliest dragon imaginable...

Daiki Kobayashi writes and illustrates the manga series for Square Enix's Monthly Gangan Joker magazine. The Square Enix Manga & Books imprint translates and releases the series in North America. To date, 13 volumes have been released in Japan, while 11 volumes have been translated and released in North America.