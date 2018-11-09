RAW HERO, The New Manga From PRISON SCHOOL'S Author

In issue 19 of the Evening magazine, it was announced that Akira Hiramoto will start a new manga. The new project by the author of Prison School will be entitled RaW Hero and the first chapter will be published in number 20 of Kodansha's publication, scheduled for September 25th.



Although the magazine does not detail the synopsis of Hiramoto's new manga, in the ad you can see some vignettes of the story, as well as messages such as "Dear Daddy.." accompanied by "Wait, what? What's with these pictures?"



However, it is not the only work that Hiramoto is publishing today. In the pages of Young Magazine, Kodansha is also publishing Ore to Akuma no Blues. Inspired by the famous legend of Robert Johnson and his pact with the devil, Hiramoto began publishing this manga in 2004 and, since then, has had an irregular publication. It currently has 5 volumes.



Akira Hiramoto is known worldwide for Prison School. This seinen was published in the pages of Weekly Young Magazine between February 2011 and December 2017, ending with a total of 28 compilation volumes. In addition, it has had an animated adaptation of 12 episodes by J.C.Staff, as well as a drama.





