READY PLAYER ONE: GUNDAM, STREET FIGHTER, MORTAL KOMBAT And More Familiar Franchises Spotted In New Trailer

Well, looks like it's confirmed: Gundam is having its Hollywood film debut in Ready Player One. Wild. pic.twitter.com/yvZfGY0OwS — Tom Santa-znable (@TomAznable) December 10, 2017

With the new trailer for Steven Spielberg's movie adaptationhitting last weekend, we have taken note of some of the cameos and many Easter eggs in the trailer! The second trailer proveswill have more Easter Eggs and cameos than any movie before. It may take years to find them all, be they superheroes, classic films, video games or anything else that the generations who lived through the 1980s and onward saw define “pop culture.”Although the book featured many nods to Japanese material such as Ultraman and the tokusatsu Spider-Man. The movie will be shaking it up a bit with cameos from the likes of Street Fighter and Gundam. In the trailer we see one mech that is feared by Zeon soldiers everywhere, and it is getting a lot of attention with how the designs look and the specific bit of animation its appearance pays homage to. Here is a tweet with a gif of Gundam taken from the trailer!Check out the official trailer below and let us know what Easter eggs you find in the trailer! So far we have caught many from the likes of Overwatch, Street Fighter, The A Team, Batman, Mad Max, Mass Effect, Tomb Raider, Mortal Kombat, King Kong and Back To The Future!The film is set in 2045, with the world on the brink of chaos and collapse. But the people have found salvation in the OASIS, an expansive virtual reality universe created by the brilliant and eccentric James Halliday (Mark Rylance). When Halliday dies, he leaves his immense fortune to the first person to find a digital Easter egg he has hidden somewhere in the OASIS, sparking a contest that grips the entire world. When an unlikely young hero named Wade Watts (Tye Sheridan) decides to join the contest, he is hurled into a breakneck, reality-bending treasure hunt through a fantastical universe of mystery, discovery and danger.