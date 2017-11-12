READY PLAYER ONE: GUNDAM, STREET FIGHTER, MORTAL KOMBAT And More Familiar Franchises Spotted In New Trailer
With the new trailer for Steven Spielberg's movie adaptation Ready Player One hitting last weekend, we have taken note of some of the cameos and many Easter eggs in the trailer! The second trailer proves Ready Player One will have more Easter Eggs and cameos than any movie before. It may take years to find them all, be they superheroes, classic films, video games or anything else that the generations who lived through the 1980s and onward saw define “pop culture.”
Last weekend we saw the debut of the new trailer for Steven Spielberg's movie adaptation Ready Player One! In the trailer there were many Easter eggs nodding to Japanese material.
Although the book featured many nods to Japanese material such as Ultraman and the tokusatsu Spider-Man. The movie will be shaking it up a bit with cameos from the likes of Street Fighter and Gundam. In the trailer we see one mech that is feared by Zeon soldiers everywhere, and it is getting a lot of attention with how the designs look and the specific bit of animation its appearance pays homage to. Here is a tweet with a gif of Gundam taken from the trailer!
Check out the official trailer below and let us know what Easter eggs you find in the trailer! So far we have caught many from the likes of Overwatch, Street Fighter, The A Team, Batman, Mad Max, Mass Effect, Tomb Raider, Mortal Kombat, King Kong and Back To The Future!
Ready Player One Synopsis: The film is set in 2045, with the world on the brink of chaos and collapse. But the people have found salvation in the OASIS, an expansive virtual reality universe created by the brilliant and eccentric James Halliday (Mark Rylance). When Halliday dies, he leaves his immense fortune to the first person to find a digital Easter egg he has hidden somewhere in the OASIS, sparking a contest that grips the entire world. When an unlikely young hero named Wade Watts (Tye Sheridan) decides to join the contest, he is hurled into a breakneck, reality-bending treasure hunt through a fantastical universe of mystery, discovery and danger.
