Rejoice! Amazon Decides To Discontinue Anime Strike

Say goodbye to that double paywall! But what happens to the anime licenses Amazon currently has? Will those shows disappear? Continue on for more information.

It only lasted one year but it seems the fan backlash was just too great, as Amazon has decided to discontinue its Anime Strike program. While another company willing to pay for additional anime licenses is certainly not a bad thing, the fact that Amazon required anime fans to pay for Amazon Prime ($99/year or $10.99/month) and then Anime Strike (an additional $4.99/month) rubbed the anime community the wrong way. Now, Anime Strike is no more, and all of the platforms previously restricted anime titles are available to regular Amazon Prime subscribers.



So if you previously missed out on Anime Strike exclusive titles such as Inuyashiki, Princess Principal, Made In Abyss, Sagrada Reset, Re:CREATORS and Rage of Bahamut: Virgin Soul- now is the time to catch up on what the more "affluent" anime fans were raving about.

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE

Related Headlines