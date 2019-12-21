Review: CAUTIOUS HERO: THE HERO IS OVERPOWERED BUT OVERLY CAUTIOUS Episode 10

Cautious Hero: The Hero is Overpowered but Overly Cautious episode 10 is filled with action, but it also gave us a small backstory on the Warmaster.

The 10th episode of Cautious Hero: The Hero is Overpowered but Overly Cautious is action-packed, and rightfully so because there won't be another episode for seven weeks. Now, the question right now is whether or not this episode is any good, and what should we expect from the future.

OK, so the episode begins with the Warmaster as a baby, and we do mean a literal baby who cries, and well, cries. His daughter had to come in for babysitting duties, which from our point of view, was extremely hilarious to see.

Unfortunately, we did not get a clear reason on why he became a baby, and if there was any way to reverse this curse. What we do know is that the Warmaster ventured off at one point in the past to face off against the Demon Lord, but then was found in baby form.

Apparently, when the Warmaster saw how powerful the Demon Lord is, he felt unassured of himself, and as such, transformed into a baby. There must be more to the story than this because it sounds ridiculous.

We’ve come to expect these types of half explanations from Cautious Hero, and you know what? It’s a bit annoying, to say the least, but it is what it is.

As for Seiya, well, he is as cautious as usual. At one point he wanted to purchase 1,000 healing herbs, but as per usual, Ristarte came in and put an end to such madness.

Speaking of Ristarte, the Warmaster tried to kill her. Yes, we're not joking around about this. He tried to kill her with a sword designed to kill gods and heroes. Luckily for her, Seiya came to the rescue at the last minute, and right away we get to see the Warmaster and the Hero go head-to-head.

You see, the Warmaster chose to take sides with the Demon Lord, and even swallowed an item to return him to his better years.

This battle is the first true test of Seiya, and it didn’t disappoint. It shows how powerful our favorite hero is, and also how inferior he is when compared to the Demon Lord.

By the end of the battle, we can clearly say for certain that Seiya will go on a training spree to prepare himself for the huge fight to come. Time will tell if he’s successful, or if his over-cautious behavior comes back to haunt him.