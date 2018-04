RE:ZERO Anime First English Dub Trailer Has Landed

Subaru Natsuki, an ordinary high school student who is lost in an alternate world and rescued by a beautiful, silver-haired girl. He stays near her to return the favor, but the destiny she is burdened with is more than Subaru can imagine. Enemies attack one by one, and both of them are killed. He then finds out he has the power to rewind death, back to the time he first came to this world. But only he remembers what has happened since.

Earlier thsi week Funimation Entertainment began streaming the official English dub trailer for the anime series Re:Zero Starting Life In Another World. Check out the trailer and cast for the English dub down below:Here is the English Dub cast below:Sean Chiplock as SubaruKayli Mills as EmiliaErica Mendez as PuckRyan Bartley as RamBrianna Knickerbocker as RemKira Buckland as BeatriceRay Chase as RoswaalChristine Marie Cabanos as FeltRobbie Daymond as ReinhardFaye Mata as PriscillaCassandra Morris as AnastasiaSarah Williams as FelixMarc Diraison as WilhelmChris Tergliafera as MarcosBeau Billingslea as RomPatrick Seitz as KadomonCristina Vee as ElsaLucien Dodge as ChinArnie Pantoja as KanErika Harlacher as CruschKeith Silverstein as AlXanthe Huynh as Kadomon's DaughterChris Cason as Convenience Store StaffIan Alden as Demon Clan ChiefAdditional voices include Mindy Baker, Matthew Greenbaum, Hanna Rose Kliewer, James McAuliffe, Breaugh Olson, and Ryan Raydarke.