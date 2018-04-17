RE:ZERO Anime First English Dub Trailer Has Landed
Earlier thsi week Funimation Entertainment began streaming the official English dub trailer for the anime series Re:Zero Starting Life In Another World. Check out the trailer and cast for the English dub down below:
Here is the English Dub cast below:
Sean Chiplock as Subaru
Kayli Mills as Emilia
Erica Mendez as Puck
Ryan Bartley as Ram
Brianna Knickerbocker as Rem
Kira Buckland as Beatrice
Ray Chase as Roswaal
Christine Marie Cabanos as Felt
Robbie Daymond as Reinhard
Faye Mata as Priscilla
Cassandra Morris as Anastasia
Sarah Williams as Felix
Marc Diraison as Wilhelm
Chris Tergliafera as Marcos
Beau Billingslea as Rom
Patrick Seitz as Kadomon
Cristina Vee as Elsa
Lucien Dodge as Chin
Arnie Pantoja as Kan
Erika Harlacher as Crusch
Keith Silverstein as Al
Xanthe Huynh as Kadomon's Daughter
Chris Cason as Convenience Store Staff
Ian Alden as Demon Clan Chief
Additional voices include Mindy Baker, Matthew Greenbaum, Hanna Rose Kliewer, James McAuliffe, Breaugh Olson, and Ryan Raydarke.
The story is described as:
Subaru Natsuki, an ordinary high school student who is lost in an alternate world and rescued by a beautiful, silver-haired girl. He stays near her to return the favor, but the destiny she is burdened with is more than Subaru can imagine. Enemies attack one by one, and both of them are killed. He then finds out he has the power to rewind death, back to the time he first came to this world. But only he remembers what has happened since.
What are your thoughts on the trailer? Are you a fan of the series? Will you purchase the home release? Let us know what your thoughts are in the comments below!
