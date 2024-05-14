RICK AND MORTY: THE ANIME Will Be Getting An English Dub Release

When Rick and Morty: The Anime was first announced, it was confirmed that it would be released with Japanese audio and English subtitles. This has been the case with every preview and first-look trailer shared thus far.

However, it sounds like there are plans for an eventual English-dubbed release for the new series. A fan asked Jason DeMarco, Senior Vice President, Anime and Action Series/Longform at Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios, if the series would be dubbed to which he replied: "Yes."

Yes — NUNEKIN KAMUI DEMARCO (@Clarknova1) May 13, 2024

Unfortunately, no other details about the dubbed episodes were provided so we don't know when they will be released. In fact, we don't even really know when Rick and Morty: The Anime will be released either.

With the most recent first look at the spin-off series, it was confirmed that Rick and Morty: The Anime will come to Adult Swim and Max this year. But we don't have a solid release date right now.

Announced back in 2022, Rick and Morty: The Anime features 10 episodes of original stories, some of which take inspiration from the main Rick and Morty cartoon. The series stems from the release of numerous short films that first began to air on Adult Swim's Toonami programming block back in March 2020.

The first short, titled Samurai & Shogun, was written and directed by Kaichi Sato, produced by Koji Iijima and Studio Deen and executive producer Maki Terashima-Furuta.

A total of six short films have been released thus far, with the most recent — Samurai & Shogun Part 2 — having debuted in November 2021. Following the positive reception to these shorts, Adult Swim ordered a 10-episode anime series.

Ricky and Morty: The Anime is directed by Takashi Sano and produced by Jason DeMarco of Adult Swim and Joseph Chou of Sola Entertainment. Animation production is being done by Telecom Animation Film with Sola Entertainment handling general production.

The anime series stars Yōhei Tadano as Rick Sanchez and Keisuke Chiba as Morty Smith, reprising their roles from the Japanese dub of the original series.

For those who have yet to watch any of the previously released short films, you can find all five of them on the Adult Swim YouTube page. They each run for about five to six minutes in length, so it's a quick watch in preparation for the upcoming series. We'll be sure to update you once we learn when Rick and Morty: The Anime will be released!