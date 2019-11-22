Rui Tsukiyo's REDO OF HEALER Light Novels Will Be Getting TV Anime Series
Yesterday Kadokawa opened up a new website that announced the news that Rui Tsukiyo's Redo Of Healer (Kaifuku Jutsushi no Yarinaoshi: Sokushi Mahō to Skill Copy no Chōetsu Heal) light novel series will be receiving a TV anime series! The anime will be produced by TNK. Here is a look at one of the official posters for the project:
It has also been announced that Takuya Asaoka will be directing the anime at TNK. Kazuyuki Fudeyasu will be supervising and writing the scripts for the show. Junji Goto will be designing the characters. It has not yet been announced when the anime will make its debut so stay tuned for that announcement.
The "revenge fantasy" story is described as:
Redo Of Healer centers on Keyar, a healer who is used and tossed around by his fellow adventurers on the assumption that healers cannot fight on their own. However, when he achieves the ultimate healing magic, and "heals" the world itself, he goes back four years to redo his life.
