FREEBIE FRIDAY: GRIMGAR ASHES AND ILLUSIONS And RUROUNI KENSHIN Live Action Parts 1-3!
Are you a fan of the Samurai genre? Then this is the giveaway for you! This week we are giving away GRIMGAR ASHES AND ILLUSIONS And RUROUNI KENSHIN Live Action Parts 1-3 on Blu-Ray!
About GRIMGAR ASHES AND ILLUSIONS :
After waking up in a strange new world surrounded by people who can't remember who they are or where they came from, Haruhiro finds himself drafted into the service of the Volunteer Soldiers. Together with a ragtag party he must set out to make a name for himself in a world where magic and monsters are a part of everyday life.
About Rurouni Kenshin Part 1-3:
Fans of the samurai genre will be awestruck by this riveting film adaption of the classic franchise! In the wake of a brutal civil war, Kenshin Himura, once a feared killer, turns his back on bloodshed and vows to carry a reversed-edge blade for the rest of his days. But Kenshin soon finds that the world around him is greatly changed. Rapid modernization has given rise to new villains driven by power and greed—and from the shadows of the past, the famed assassin Makoto Shishio has returned to wreak havoc across Japan. Together, with the beautiful kendo instructor Kaoru and a colorful cast of allies, Kenshin embarks on a quest to protect the innocent from those that would do them harm. In a staggering display of swordplay and martial arts mastery, Kenshin will attempt to survive his promise to face his own blade—before spilling the blood of his enemies!
