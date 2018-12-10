SAIKI KUSUO NO PSI NAN Anime Reveals New Teaser Visual

Studios J.C.Staff and Egg Firm's comedy school shonen anime series, The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. , has released a new key visual. The image is teasing what is next for the franchise, here is more.

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. has released a new promotional image for the anime via Weekly Shonen Jump magazine #46. The new season of the series has no release date yet and hasn't confirmed either the voice acting staff or cast developing this project. There is no offiical word if studio J.C.Staff is coming back to animate it. The image has Saiki and his friends posing for a picture in front of school grounds. There is nothing new or big in the image teasing story details.

At the moment Saiki Kusuo no Psi Nan, better known in the West as The Disastrous Life of Saiki K., already has a television series of 48 episodes divided into two seasons. These were broadcast on Japanese television between July 2014 and last June, the series is animated by J.C.Staff and Egg Firm studios with Hiroaki Sakurai in the direction and Michiko Yokote as a screenwriter.

Shūichi Asō published this comedy in the Weekly Shônen Jump magazine of Shueshia for almost 6 years, being compiled by the Japanese publisher in 24 volumes. After its completion in February, Asō began a sequel in the form of yon-koma (four cell manga) last March also in the Weekly Shōnen Jump magazine.

In addition to the anime and the manga, the franchise has a live-action film, The Disastrous Life of Saiki K., produced by Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Entertainment in 2016. It also has a video game for the Nintendo 3DS titled Saiki Kusuo no Psi Nan: Shijō Psi Dai no Psi Nan!?.