SAIKI KUSUO NO PSI NAN Announces New Animated Project

Better known as The Disastrous Life of Saiki K., the powerful telekinetic, will receive a new animated project. According to Moetron, the final chapters of the manga will be the focus.

The manga of Saiki Kusuo no Psi Nan will have a new animated project. This new installment of Shūichi Asō's science fiction comedy will adapt the final arc of the written work, although for now it is unknown in what format it will do so, whether as a new television series or film. This and other details will be revealed soon.



At the moment Saiki Kusuo no Psi Nan, better known in the West as The Disastrous Life of Saiki K., already has a television series of 48 episodes divided into two seasons. These were broadcast on Japanese television between July 2014 and last June, the series is animated by J.C.Staff and Egg Firm studios with Hiroaki Sakurai in the direction and Michiko Yokote as a screenwriter.



Shūichi Asō published this comedy in the Weekly Shônen Jump magazine of Shueshia for almost 6 years, being compiled by the Japanese publisher in 24 volumes. After its completion in February, Asō began a sequel in the form of yon-koma (four cell manga) last March also in the Weekly Shōnen Jump magazine.



In addition to the anime and the manga, the franchise has a live-action film, The Disastrous Life of Saiki K., produced by Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Entertainment in 2016. It also has a video game for the Nintendo 3DS titled Saiki Kusuo no Psi Nan: Shijō Psi Dai no Psi Nan!?.