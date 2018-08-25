SAINT SEIYA Reveals A New Anime Key Visual. Check Out The Photo!

The team behind Saint Seiya: Saintia Shou has revealed a new key visual. If you are a fan of the Zodiac Knights, this new series is a must-watch. Click the link to see the new content.

The anime Saint Seiya: Knights of the Zodiac has had spin-offs before, including an all-women team of fighters. Toei Animation is now getting ready to produce a new and different show.



Saint Seiya: Saintia Sho will come out in December and they are hyping up the release with a beautiful new poster for the series.

"Saint Seiya: Saintia Shou" new anime key visual revealed. It will first premiere on ANIMAX on PlayStation in December (Toei Animation) https://t.co/2FtjNsPSWs pic.twitter.com/NM4NWkBesW — moetron | pKjd (@pKjd) August 18, 2018

Toei Animation also announced some of the voice actors for the series. M.A.O. as Kyoko, Aina Suzuki will play Shoko and Inori Minase as Saori.



Looking at the poster we can expect the same types of battles the show is famous for, however, expect a better and crispier animation.



"In the wake of a space-wide civil war instigated by Saga–the Gemini Gold Saint–a new team of Saints comes together with the goal of protecting their goddess Athena. This first all-woman team of armored warriors, powered by the Zodiac, will use their cunning, strength, and compassion to defend their worlds and oppose their very destinies."