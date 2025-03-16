SCUM OF THE BRAVE Novels Will Be Getting Anime Adaptation

SCUM OF THE BRAVE Novels Will Be Getting Anime Adaptation

The Scum of the Brave novels will be getting an anime adaptation by OLM! A teaser, visual, and promo campaign have been revealed, with more details coming soon. Get all the latest updates after the jump!

By GBest - Mar 16, 2025
Source: Scum Of The Brave X Page

The fantasy light novel and manga series Scum of the Brave is now officially getting a TV anime adaptation, with OLM (The Apothecary Diaries) handling the animation production. The series will air in Japan on Nippon TV, bringing the dark fantasy tale to small screens around the world. Check out the promo announcement video below:


A teaser trailer, key visual, and official website have been launched to mark the announcement. Fans attending AnimeJapan 2025 can check out the special promo video (PV) and teaser visual poster at both the Nippon TV/VAP booth and the KADOKAWA booth. Check out the teaser visual below:

At the time of this announcement, no additional details regarding the main staff, voice cast, or release date have been confirmed. We are sure to get more details at the AnimeJapan2025 event.

To celebrate the TV anime adaptation, the official X / Twitter account for Scum of the Brave is holding a follow and repost campaign. To enter, fans need to follow the official anime X account and repost the campaign post.  Check out the X post below:

For the follow and repost campagin fans have a chance to win exclusive prizes:

  • 1 lucky winner will receive volumes 1-7 of the original manga (The Brave’s Scum).
  • 10 winners will receive a B2-size poster featuring the anime’s teaser visual.

Originally serialized as a web novel on Kadokawa’s Kakuyomu platform, Scum of the Brave is written by Rocket Shoukai, illustrated by Yuya Kusaka, and published under Kadokawa Books. The series also received a manga adaptation, illustrated by Nakashima723 and serialized in Leed Publishing’s Comic Border magazine. They have announced that the original novel The Scum of the Brave has been expanded and a republishing project is underway! The illustrations are by toi8. The latest illustrations have also been released for fans to enjoy:

Manga Planet also publishes the English language version of the novels for fans to enjoy around the globe. They describe the series story as:

In an alternate 21st century, rich mafia members can turn into "Demon Kings" through increasingly popular ether-enhancement surgery, and the bounty hunters called "Braves" are the ones called upon to take them down. Yashiro only wants the simple pleasures in life - pizza, beer, and card games. When three young Braves offer him a majestic sum to be their private tutor, he agrees solely for the money - but is it worth what he's getting himself into?

With its gritty fantasy setting, compelling characters, and now an anime adaptation in the works, Scum of the Brave is shaping up to be a must-watch series. Fans can expect more details about the cast, staff, and release date at the AnimeJapan 2025 event and in the coming months.

What are your thoughts on the announcement? Have you read this series before? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below! As always, stay tuned to Animemojo.com for more anime and anime related news!

KONOSUBA Announces New Anime Sequel Or Potential 4th Season
KONOSUBA Announces New Anime Sequel Or Potential 4th Season

