Season 2 Of The MARVEL FUTURE AVENGERS Anime Will Feature The INHUMANS

The Inhumans TV series was a complete and utter disappointment, but fans of the characters should get some compensation when they appear in Marvel Future Avengers .

We all can agree that Marvel’s Inhuman is a huge failure, and it’s problem something Disney wants you to forget as soon as possible. Chances are, fans may never get the chance to watch a season 2, and that’s OK with us.

As it stands right now, ABC has no plans to renew Inhumans, but there’s a chance Disney might have a use for this property. We understand talks are underway to get an anime version of Inhumans up and running, and if all goes according to plan, we could see it sooner rather than later.

If you were aware, Disney premiered Marvel Future Avengers back in July of last year. It’s an anime series that garnered a lot of praise, so it makes sense for Disney to focus on the Inhumans when season 2 airs.

After the embarrassment that was the ABC series, these characters require a reboot of some sort to get fans excited again. Let’s make no mistake here, Inhumans is filled with storytelling possibilities, so it would be a mistake on Disney’s part to throw it in the failure bin.

A reason to sanction season 2 of the live-action version

Here’s the thing, if this anime version of the Inhumans manages to do well, it might give ABC incentives to move along with the second season of the live-action show. Of course, they’ll know for certain that quality is the most important thing with a show such as this.

It'll be great to return to the story and the characters overall, but not in the season 1 form. You see, Agents of Shield is likely on its last legs, and that means ABC may require a replacement comic cook show.

The failure of Inhumans should be a lesson to Disney to never allow Scott Buck to run anything that is important. Bear in mind he's also the man who was behind Iron Fist, and that was the biggest disappointment for a Marvel-branded Netflix show.