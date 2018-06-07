Season Two Of AGGRETSUKO Confirmed By Netflix At Anime Expo '18; Set To Release In 2019

During Anime Expo 2018, popular streaming service Netflix announced that a second season of Aggretsuko is in development and planned to release at some point next year. Hit the jump to find out more...

A second season of Aggretsuko was recently confirmed by Netflix at Anime Expo 2018. The popular Japanese animated series will return at some point in 2019.

While there isn't any new information about the second season, the streaming service did release a teaser which serves as an in for those unfamiliar with the series.

Season one of Netflix and Sanrio's team-up is available now, worldwide, to stream. The first season consists of 10, 15-minute-long, episodes. Rareko is behind the direction of the show and the writing of the scripts and will be returning for the second season.

The series focuses on Retsuko, an anthropomorphic red panda, who is 25 years old, single, and who works in the accounting department of a Japanese trading firm.



Facing constant frustration every day from pushy superiors and annoying co-workers, Retsuko lets out her emotions by going to a karaoke bar every night and singing death metal. After five years of working the daily grind, her relationships with her various co-workers are starting to shift, opening up in ways that can change her life for better... or for worse.



