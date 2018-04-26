Second GINTAMA Film Releases First Teaser To The Sequel

The second film in the live action Gintama film series has recently unveiled its first teaser to excite the fans for the film coming later this summer.

After an anime series and at least 72 compiled volumes following a fully completed series, Gintama, has also released its first feature film that garnered upwards of 8 million dollars in Japan in its first four days! Now this August we wil be seeing its sequel releasing to theaters and to get the fanbase excited, a teaser was revealed! On Hideaki Sorachi's website for the manga a teaser was shown, with a highlight reel of scenes from the first film. check out the teaser below!!







As for this upcoming film, Gintama 2, the main cast from the original will be reprising their roles. This includes Shun Oguri, Masaki Suda, and Kanna Hashimoto as Gintoki Sakata, Shinpachi Shimura, and Kagura. Are you excited for the new film coming? Gintama 2 hits theaters in Japan on August 17th.

