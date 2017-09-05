SEVEN DEADLY SINS: A New Clip From Season 1 Introduces A Knight In Rusty Armor

Funimation announced the home release of the Seven Deadly Sins back in March of this year and now they've released another new clip from season 1. In the clip, drunks in the local tavern talk about the rumors of a "man in rusty armor." Could the rusty armored knight be one of the feared Seven Deadly Sins?
The home release of the Seven Deadly Sins is scheduled for June 20th, but it can also be found on Netflix for those who don't want to fork out the cash for anime.
Here is the stellar English voice cast:
Meliodas / Love Helm – Bryce Papenbrook
Hawk – Cristina Vee
Elizabeth / Liz – Erika Harlacher
Gilthunder – Robbie Daymond
Diane – Erica Mendez
Ban – Ben Diskin
King – Max Mittelman
Howzer – Ray Chase
Alan / Gowther – Erik Scott
Kimerer Hendrickson – Kaiji Tang
Helbram – Kyle McCarley
Merlin / Sennett – Lauren Landa
Dreyfus – Taylor Henry
When Holy Knights arrest her family, Princess Elizabeth seeks out a group of legendary warriors known as the Seven Deadly Sins. Finding them is no easy task and her journey takes her to a small tavern run by an unassuming, albeit perverted, barkeep and his talking pig. But this man reveals himself to be Meliodas—the Dragon Sin of Wrath! Agreeing to help her, the two seek out the remaining sins.
