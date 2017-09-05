Shonen Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

SEVEN DEADLY SINS: A New Clip From Season 1 Introduces A Knight In Rusty Armor

Funimation released a new clip for the upcoming release of the Seven Deadly Sins anime. Hit the jump and check out the knight in rusty armor.

KILLAMOJO | 5/9/2017
Filed Under: "Shonen"
Funimation announced the home release of the Seven Deadly Sins back in March of this year and now they've released another new clip from season 1. In the clip, drunks in the local tavern talk about the rumors of a "man in rusty armor." Could the rusty armored knight be one of the feared Seven Deadly Sins?

The home release of the Seven Deadly Sins is scheduled for June 20th, but it can also be found on Netflix for those who don't want to fork out the cash for anime. 

  

Here is the stellar English voice cast:
  • Meliodas / Love Helm – Bryce Papenbrook
  • Hawk – Cristina Vee
  • Elizabeth / Liz – Erika Harlacher
  • Gilthunder – Robbie Daymond
  • Diane – Erica Mendez
  • Ban – Ben Diskin
  • King – Max Mittelman
  • Howzer – Ray Chase
  • Alan / Gowther – Erik Scott
  • Kimerer Hendrickson – Kaiji Tang
  • Helbram – Kyle McCarley
  • Merlin / Sennett – Lauren Landa
  • Dreyfus – Taylor Henry 
When Holy Knights arrest her family, Princess Elizabeth seeks out a group of legendary warriors known as the Seven Deadly Sins. Finding them is no easy task and her journey takes her to a small tavern run by an unassuming, albeit perverted, barkeep and his talking pig. But this man reveals himself to be Meliodas—the Dragon Sin of Wrath! Agreeing to help her, the two seek out the remaining sins.

