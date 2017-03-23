SEVEN DEADLY SINS Review And A Blu-Ray Announcement!

Yesterday, FUNimation announced that the Anime Seven Deadly Sins Season 1 Part 1 will be coming to Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD. It came as a surprise to many as the franchise was previously licensed by Aniplex and streamed on Netflix, but somehow FUNimation got their hands on it for a home release.
The show starts in a tavern that is filled with drunks talking about how in the past a group (the Seven Deadly Sins) loyal to the thrown turned their backs on the kingdom and betrayed them and the "holy knight order." The next thing they know a hulking personage in armor stumbles into the tavern. Everyone becomes spooked and flees the scene due to the resmemblance to one of the Seven Deadly Sins.
It turns out that the hulking armor isn't one of the Seven Deadly Sins after all, it is the princess Elizabeth who has fled the kingdom to find the Seven Deadly Sins, so they can fix the troubling things that are occuring withing the Kingdom. The bartender Meliodas turns out to be one of the Seven Deadly Sins.
When Elizabeth figures out that the Seven Deadly Sins weren't actually the culprits of the betrayal, Meliodas and Elizabeth take off to figure out exactly what happend one a certain member of the Holy knights was killed. In their search for the Seven Deadly Sins they find new friends and of course the Holy Knights who are hot on their tail.
Our thoughts: The anime is very entertaining and at times hilarious! The action sequences and the plot line are top notch and really fun to watch. There are some parts that would be considered not safe for children. Meliodas is kind of obsessed with Elizabeth and gropes her any chance he gets and jokes about it are made.Those parts would be considered PG-13 along with some of the action sequences. Overall we'd highly recommend this anime to those who want an action packed thriller.
Those who wish to purchase the Part One
on Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD can do so trought FUNImation! What are you waiting for?! Pick it up!
