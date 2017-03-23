SEVEN DEADLY SINS Review And A Blu-Ray Announcement!

Yesterday, FUNimation announced that the Anime Seven Deadly Sins Season 1 Part 1 will be coming to Blu-Ray, Digital and DVD. It came as a surprise to many as the franchise was previously licensed by Aniplex and streamed on Netflix, but somehow FUNimation got their hands on it for a home release.



The show starts in a tavern that is filled with drunks talking about how in the past a group (the Seven Deadly Sins) loyal to the thrown turned their backs on the kingdom and betrayed them and the "holy knight order." The next thing they know a hulking personage in armor stumbles into the tavern. Everyone becomes spooked and flees the scene due to the resmemblance to one of the Seven Deadly Sins.



It turns out that the hulking armor isn't one of the Seven Deadly Sins after all, it is the princess Elizabeth who has fled the kingdom to find the Seven Deadly Sins, so they can fix the troubling things that are occuring withing the Kingdom. The bartender Meliodas turns out to be one of the Seven Deadly Sins.





